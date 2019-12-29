wrestling / News
Various News: Former Sin Cara Named Director of Football Club, Latest DaMandyz Donutz, Asuka Tries Glassblowing
December 28, 2019 | Posted by
– The former Sin Cara, Cinta de Oro, has been named, a director of International Development for Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club of the English Premier League. He will start on Wednesday.
– Here’s the latest edition of Damandyz Donutz from Detroit:
– Asuka has also posted a new video, in which she tries glassblowing.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Network Top 10 Match Rankings for 2019 Revealed (Spoilers)
- Ryback on WWE Jobbing Out Matt Hardy, Bully Ray’s Belief That Matt Is Being Punished For Jeff Hardy’s Behavior
- Nick Patrick on WWE Giving WCW Alums an ‘Attitude Check’ When They Came Over in 2001, Why DDP Didn’t Become a WWE Main Eventer
- Jim Ross On Midnight Express Deserving to Go Into WWE Hall of Fame, Paul Heyman and Jim Cornette’s Issues With Each Other