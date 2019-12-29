wrestling / News

Various News: Former Sin Cara Named Director of Football Club, Latest DaMandyz Donutz, Asuka Tries Glassblowing

December 28, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sin Cara WWE WWE's

– The former Sin Cara, Cinta de Oro, has been named, a director of International Development for Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club of the English Premier League. He will start on Wednesday.

– Here’s the latest edition of Damandyz Donutz from Detroit:

– Asuka has also posted a new video, in which she tries glassblowing.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Asuka, Sin Cara, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading