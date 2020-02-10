wrestling / News
Various News: FOX Hypes XFL Ratings Success, Ronda Rousey Makes Wings, Top 5 AEW Dynamite Moments
February 10, 2020 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, FOX hyped the ratings success of week one of the XFL. It had a 2.3/6 metered market rating on FOX. Another game previously got 3.3 million viewers for ABC.
The XFL on FOX starts off strong! 💪 pic.twitter.com/1SEa0EFG6I
— FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) February 10, 2020
– Ronda Rousey has posted the first video of a new cooking series in which she makes wings.
– AEW has posted a video showing the top five moments of last week’s episode of Dynamite:
