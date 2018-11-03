Various News: Free Matches From NJPW Power Struggle, WWE Now Recaps Crown Jewel, Hiromu Takahashi Draws NJPW Roster

– NJPW has released the first two matches from Power Struggle 2018 for free. It includes Tiger Mask, Jushin Liger, Volador, & Soberano vs. Taguchi, ACH, Henare, & Chris Sabin and Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, & Robbie Eagles vs. Makabe, Honma, & KUSHIDA. They’ve also released hype videos for Chris Jericho vs. EVIL, Tetsuya Naito vs. Zack Sabre Jr., and Taichi vs. Hirooki Goto.

– Hiromu Takahashi made a giant drawing of the entire NJPW roster, which you can see below.

– WWE Now has a new video recapping yesterday’s Crown Jewel event.