Various News: Free ROH Match, Stonecutter Media Looking to Acquire More Crazy Wrestling

– Here is a free ROH Women of Honor match, featuring Stella Gray vs. Kelly Klein…

– According to PWinsider.com, Stonecutter Media (which handles the production and distribution of a number of professional wrestling PPV series including The Urban Wrestling Federation & Women’s Extreme Wrestling) is currently seeking to acquire and license professional wrestling-related content shot in High Definition. They are looking for…

* Intergender wrestling.

* Death Match style wrestling featuring blood, stunts and weapons. (Think CZW)

* Combat and Fight Footage (real or worked) shot in realistic, outside the ring settings. (Think Backyard wrestling or “Bum Fights” style content)

* “Wild and crazy” female wrestling footage including wrestling in oil, whipped cream and jelly (non nudity)