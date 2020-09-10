Various News: FTR Mocked WWE Hall of Fame Last Night, Karl Fredericks Reacts To Not Being In The G1, WWE Stock Update

– During last night’s episode of Dynamite, FTR held a celebration of their AEW tag team title win with other tag teams around the ring. At one point, Dax Harwood spoke to Billy and mocked the WWE Hall of Fame, saying that Billy “couldn’t skip the line” because he was in a “second rate Hall of Fame.”

Billy Gunn was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year as part of DX.

– In a post on Twitter, Karl Fredericks reacted to not being named as one of the twenty men in the NJPW G1.

He wrote: “Really had high hopes for this year and what the possibilities could’ve been. It’s okay tho. Last time I sat and waited in LA for months on end to get to japan I got there and proved myself over and over again. Made history. When I get back it won’t be any different.”

Really had high hopes for this year and what the possibilities could’ve been. It’s okay tho. Last time I sat and waited in LA for months on end to get to japan I got there and proved myself over and over again. Made history. When I get back it won’t be any different. https://t.co/ZImap2TFqK — Karl Fredericks – カールフレドリックス (@karlfredericks_) September 10, 2020

– WWE stock opened at $42.38 per share this morning.