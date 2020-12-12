wrestling / News
Various News: Fuego Del Sol on A Shot of Brandi Episode 43, Rush’s Greatest ROH Moments
December 12, 2020 | Posted by
– Episode 43 of A Shot of Brandi features guest Fuego Del Sol. You can check out that new video below.
– ROH is streaming Rush’s Greatest ROH moments this weekend, which you can see below:
