Various News: Fuego Del Sol on A Shot of Brandi Episode 43, Rush’s Greatest ROH Moments

December 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Brandi Rhodes

– Episode 43 of A Shot of Brandi features guest Fuego Del Sol. You can check out that new video below.

– ROH is streaming Rush’s Greatest ROH moments this weekend, which you can see below:

