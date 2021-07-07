wrestling / News
Various News: Full AEW Dark Segment With Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss, This Week’s Episode of WWE The Bump, Preview For NJPW on Roku This Week
July 7, 2021 | Posted by
– AEW has posted the entire ‘Waiting Room’ segment from last night’s AEW Dark online, featuring the ongoing storyline with Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss.
#TheBadBoy @JANELABABY is “FUSTRATED!” Can @SonnyKissXO help him out of his funk?
Watch #AEWDark NOW: https://t.co/za5YJptIQy pic.twitter.com/28o6tSderC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 6, 2021
– This week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump is also now online, featuring Drew McIntyre, X-Pac, Liv Morgan and Kevin Nash.
– This week’s episode of New Japan Pro Wrestling on Roku features Kazuchika Okada vs. Great-O-Khan and Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White.
