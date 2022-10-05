wrestling / News

Various News: Full Episode of Tales From the Territories Series Premiere Now Available, Zach Gowen Welcomes Daughter, Jade Cargill Chats With DJ Whoo Kid

October 5, 2022
Tales From The Territories Image Source: VICE TV

– VICE TV has released the full episode of the season premiere of Tales From the Territories on Memphis Wrestling. You can now watch the full episode below:

– Zach Gowen and his wife welcomed their fourth child, a baby girl. You can check out the announcement on their new baby below:

– AEW TBS Champion Jade Cagrill spoke to DJ Whoo Kid this week:

