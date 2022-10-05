wrestling / News
Various News: Full Episode of Tales From the Territories Series Premiere Now Available, Zach Gowen Welcomes Daughter, Jade Cargill Chats With DJ Whoo Kid
October 5, 2022 | Posted by
– VICE TV has released the full episode of the season premiere of Tales From the Territories on Memphis Wrestling. You can now watch the full episode below:
– Zach Gowen and his wife welcomed their fourth child, a baby girl. You can check out the announcement on their new baby below:
– AEW TBS Champion Jade Cagrill spoke to DJ Whoo Kid this week:
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Says AEW’s Crew Is Its Most Stable All Year, Gives Winter Is Coming Update
- Former Marvel Comics Writer Hired As WWE Longterm Creative Director, Reportedly Behind White Rabbit Teases
- Andrade El Idolo & Sammy Guevara Have Heated Exchange Over Alleged Backstage Incident, Guevara Calls Andrade a ‘Jobber’ & ‘Favor Hire’
- Carmella Says Explicit Video Circulating Online Was Altered, Woman In It Isn’t Her