Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Full Match From Summerslam 2004, Madison Rayne Has New Photoshoot

July 20, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Summerslam

– WWE has posted a full match from Summerslam 2004, featuring Edge defending the Intercontinental title against Batista and Chris Jericho.

– Madison Rayne has linked fans to a new photoshoot from Impact Wrestling, which you can see below.

article topics :

Madison Rayne, Summerslam, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading