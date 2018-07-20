wrestling / News
Various News: Full Match From Summerslam 2004, Madison Rayne Has New Photoshoot
– WWE has posted a full match from Summerslam 2004, featuring Edge defending the Intercontinental title against Batista and Chris Jericho.
– Madison Rayne has linked fans to a new photoshoot from Impact Wrestling, which you can see below.
On what is a huge weekend for my career inside the ring, check out some of my recent shots from outside the ring in my #BacktoBasics KO shoot! https://t.co/mBpMRPkgJq pic.twitter.com/nMMz37s3vt
— Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) July 20, 2018