Various News: Full Tanahashi vs. Omega Contract Signing, Beyond Wrestling to Produce Live Weekly Series Starting in April, Ligero Says farewell to the UK Indie Scene

– NJPW streamed the following contract signing for the WrestleKingdom 13 main event of IWGP Champion Kenny Omega and challenger Hiroshi Tanahashi earlier today…

– Ligero posted the following on Twitter, wishing the UK Indie scene a farewell…

I have genuinely loved every minute of the last 17 years. 2,447 matches.

788 opponents.

18 countries.

210 promotions.

Countless memories.

Thank you to every single person who’s made it possible. Incredibly excited for the next chapter.#NXTUK — Ligero (@Ligero1) December 30, 2018

– Beyond Wrestling announced today that they would be live streaming a new weekly series Uncharted Territory every Wednesday beginning April 3rd…

Beyond Wrestling to Produce Live Weekly Series “Uncharted Territory”

Worcester, MA: Beyond Wrestling, a New England-based independent wrestling promotion and YouTube juggernaut, has announced that starting in April of 2019, they will produce “Uncharted Territory” – a live, weekly professional wrestling program. Electric Haze in Worcester, Massachusetts will play host to the series every Wednesday beginning April 3 rd, 2019. “Uncharted Territory” will be broadcast live each week on the new IndependentWrestling.TV subscription-based pro wrestling streaming platform, formerly Powerbomb.TV.

“Since partnering with Powerbomb.TV in September of 2017, we have been able to reach more fans than ever before,” said Beyond Wrestling founder Drew Cordeiro. “As their crew works tirelessly to relaunch as IndependentWrestling.TV, we are committed to growing our relationship throughout 2019. When you factor in the success of Beyond Wrestling’s YouTube channel, which has gained more than 1,000,000 subscribers in 2018 alone, we finally have both the support and resources to tackle a project I’ve been working on behind the scenes for years. For the last decade, Beyond Wrestling has been at the forefront of discovering the talented athletes who will push pro wrestling forward. Our goal with ‘Uncharted Territory’ remains the same – make the professional wrestling industry better by giving these hidden gems the platform to shine. With an unprecedented number of independent wrestlers signing exclusive contracts, our hope is that live weekly programming will allow us to speed up the process of revitalizing the scene. Fans worldwide will be able to join us every Wednesday as we unearth the best ‘buried treasure’ in pro wrestling!”

“Uncharted Territory” debuts on IndependentWrestling.TV on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019 at 8pm EST.