Various News: Full Video of Jake Hager’s Bellator 231 Fight, Highlights From XFL Draft
October 26, 2019
– As we reported yesterday, Jake Hager’s fight with Anthony Garrett at Bellator 231 was ruled a no contest due to illegal knees to the groin, which Hager accidentally gave to Garrett. After a five-minute delay, cageside doctors ruled that Garrett could not continue and the no contest ruling was handed down. Bellator has now released the entire fight online, which you can watch below.
– The XFL has released a new video showing highlights of the players who were selected in the inaugural draft.
