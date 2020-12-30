Various News: Full WWE Superstar Game Series Video, Tribute Theme Released for Brodie Lee

– The full livestream session is now available for the WWE Superstar Game Series, featuring Ronda Rousey and WWE Superstars taking on gaming celebs. That video is available below:

– AEW has revealed a new tribute theme for the late Brodie Lee called “Symphony & AEW: A Mr. Brodie Lee Tribute.” The song will hit all major platforms next week and was composed by Mikey Rukus. You can listen to the theme song by clicking on the links in the embedded tweet below.