Various News: Gabe Sapolsky Scouting Talent for WWE, Hikaru Shida Ready to Become 3-Belts Shida, Reminder on Tonight’s NJPW Strong

October 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PWInsider reports that Gabe Sapolsky was in attendance at last night’s AAW Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament show to scout talent for WWE. As previously reported, Sapolsky was recently brought back to WWE to work with the creative team.

– On next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, former AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida will challenge Toni Storm for the interim title. Shida noted that she will be the first-ever two-time AEW Women’s World Champion with the win and gain possession of three titles with a recent tweet:

– As a reminder, a new episode of NJPW Strong debuts tonight on NJPW World and FITE TV. Here’s tonight’s lineup:

NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Fred Rosser vs. Chris Dickinson
NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open vs. Team Filthy
Doc Gallows vs. Che Cabrera

