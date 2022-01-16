Various News: Gable Steveson Shares Photo With Shelton Benjamin, Notes On Upcoming Impact In 60 Episodes, Impact Posts Two Free Kenny Omega Matches

– In a post on Twitter, Gable Steveson shared a photo of himself and Shelton Benjamin, both wearing Minnesota University shirts.

– Thursday’s episode of Impact in 60 will look at the Hardy Boyz’ time in Impact. The January 27th episode will focus on the Amazing Red.

– A new Kenny Omega Hour video from Impact features his title defense against Moose from Against All Odds. It also features Omega and the Good Brothers against Moose, Chris Sabin and Sami Callihan.