Various News: Gael García Bernal To Star In Cassandro, Quinn McKay Interviews Bouncers, Top Moments from Impact
August 3, 2020
– Deadline reports that Gael García Bernal (Bad Education, The Motorcycle Diaries) is set to star Cassandro, an upcoming film about Saúl Armendáriz, a gay amateur wrestler from El Paso who rises to international stardom after he creates the “exotico” character Cassandro, the “Liberace of Lucha Libre,” and in the process upends not just the macho wrestling world but also his own life.
– ROH Week By Week host Quinn McKay turns the tables on the Bouncers by interviewing them, and also delves into her issues with Danhausen and Session Moth Martina on Happy Hour.
– Top 5 Must-See Moments from IMPACT Wrestling for July 28, 2020.
