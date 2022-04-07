Various News: Gail Kim Joins Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw, The Iron Sheik Tweets Photo, Jimmy Hart Chats With Sam Roberts on His Favorite WM Moments

– Former WWE Women’s and Knockouts champion Gail Kim was the guest on Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw this week:

– WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik tweeted out a photo of himself earlier today, writing, “I LOOK SO GOOD EVEN THE RAY CHARLES COULD SEE ME.” You can check out his tweet below.

I LOOK SO GOOD EVEN THE RAY CHARLES COULD SEE ME pic.twitter.com/hPwjKFI0Yc — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) April 7, 2022

– WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart recently spoke to Sam Roberts during WrestleMania Weekend on his favorite WrestleMania Moments: