Various News: Gail Kim Throws Out First Pitch at MLB Game, Kelly Klein’s Shirt Sales Climb, ROH Throwback Match

– Gail Kim threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Major League Baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics on Friday. The Blue Jays Twitter account shared pics of the moment. Kim will face Tessa Blanchard at Impact Rebellion on Sunday, which takes place in Toronto.

A first pitch with IMPACT! 💪 Thank you to @gailkimITSME for joining us! pic.twitter.com/eOjm6amkag — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 27, 2019

– Kelly Klein noted on Twitter that her T-Shirt sales at Pro Wrestling Tees has hit a new high this month:

This month has seen my highest sales from @PWTees since I opened the store. It’s because of you guys. Thank you for being on my team. Sick designs by @McGeekyDesigns and @ericaiscreative Get yours NOW! All April orders receive a FREE GIFT 😊https://t.co/vuGzeAiJ3V pic.twitter.com/ztVw4sentv — Kelly Klein (@RealKellyKlein) April 26, 2019

– Here is the latest ROH Throwback match, featuring Flip Gordon vs. Nick Aldis for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship from Honor for All: