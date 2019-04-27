wrestling / News

Various News: Gail Kim Throws Out First Pitch at MLB Game, Kelly Klein’s Shirt Sales Climb, ROH Throwback Match

April 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Gail Kim threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Major League Baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics on Friday. The Blue Jays Twitter account shared pics of the moment. Kim will face Tessa Blanchard at Impact Rebellion on Sunday, which takes place in Toronto.

– Kelly Klein noted on Twitter that her T-Shirt sales at Pro Wrestling Tees has hit a new high this month:

– Here is the latest ROH Throwback match, featuring Flip Gordon vs. Nick Aldis for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship from Honor for All:

