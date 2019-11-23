wrestling / News

Various News: Gallus and Imperium Warm Up for NXT UK, XFL Preview Video, Brie Bella Shares Tips for Green Living

November 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Imperium NXT 9-25-19 NXT UK

– WWE released a clip showing Gallus and Imperium getting ready for NXT UK earlier this week. You can check out that NXT UK video below.

– The XFL released a preview video of an announcement that’s coming on Monday morning. You can check out that clip below.

– Brie Bella released a new vlog where she shares five tips for green living. You can check out that video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brie Bella, NXT UK, XFL, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading