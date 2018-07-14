Various News: Gangrel Battles Toys R’ Us Mascot, Free Match From Extreme Rules Last Year, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– During the Supercon event in Florida, Gangrel was part of a 30-man Rumble that featured Toys R Us Mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe. Gangrel made a call mid-match to have an Amazon package sent to the ring, before he used it as a weapon. As he eliminated Geoffrey, he yelled, “Amazon Prime, b—-!”

– WWE has released a free match between Alexa Bliss and Bayley from last year’s Extreme Rules PPV. It was a Kendo Stick on a Pole match.

– Bubba Ray Dudley is 47 years old today while Jeff Jarrett is 51. Charly Caruso turns 31.