– GCW has announced an upcoming tour for Australia starting later next month on August 25 in Sydney, August 26 in Melbourne, and August 27 in Brisbane. The tour will feature GCW vs. Renegades of Wrestling (ROW). Tickets for the events are available now RIGHT HERE.

– CZW announced the following events in August and September (via PWInsider):

Disasterpiece on Saturday, August 8 in Westville, New Jersey:

* Brad Cash vs. Remington Rhor

* Lucky 13 vs. Shlak

* Ken Broadway, AKIRA, Joe Dress, Chris Bradley, and Christian Ross also announced

Sunday, August 6 in Havre de Grace Maryland at The State Theatre of Havre de Grace

* Rich Swann vs. Lio Rush

* Last Man Standing Match: The Rep vs. Milk Chocolate

* Richard King vs. Brando Lee

* Zayda Steel vs. JD Storm

* Ken Broadway vs. Kriss Bishop

* Kidd Bandit also set to appear.

Lastly, CZW will present the 2023 Tournament of Death on September 23 in Townsen, Delaware on the family farm of DJ Hyde. Bobby Beverly is set to return.