Various News: Mance Warner vs. Chris Dickinson Set for GCW Homecoming, ICW Announces Shlak vs. Jeff King, Things to Know About Dick Togo

– GCW announced that Mance Warner will face Chris Dickinson at Homecoming Part 1 this month. The event is slated for July 25 at The Garden Pier – AC Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey. you can view that announcement below.

*Homecoming Pt 1 Update* Just Added DICKINSON

vs

MANCE Plus

GAGE v SHLAK

RSP v HOMICIDE

COLON v AJ

BLAKE v ZAYNE

EFFY v WEBB Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/pS3gukodrK#GCWHomecoming Weekend

July 25/26 – 5PM

The Garden Pier – AC Boardwalk More ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/nyFPlR4IoJ — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 16, 2020

– ICW No Holds Barred has announced Shlak vs. Jeff King for the Deathmatch Circus event. The card is scheduled for Friday, August 7 in Millville, New Jersey. You can view that announcement below.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT 🎪 GUNS DONT KILL PEOPLE

SHLAK vs JEFF KING FRI 8/7- #NHB4 “Deathmatch Circus” 🎪 Millville NJ Tickets – https://t.co/KAgGbe73Z9 Watch LIVE on the IWTV app by using the code ICWNHB for 5 Days FREE! Art – @toms_customs pic.twitter.com/yigUNfLovc — ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) July 16, 2020

– NJPW1972 released an article with “Get your EVIL To Go: Five things you should know about Dick Togo.”