Various News: Mance Warner vs. Chris Dickinson Set for GCW Homecoming, ICW Announces Shlak vs. Jeff King, Things to Know About Dick Togo
– GCW announced that Mance Warner will face Chris Dickinson at Homecoming Part 1 this month. The event is slated for July 25 at The Garden Pier – AC Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey. you can view that announcement below.
*Homecoming Pt 1 Update*
Just Added
DICKINSON
vs
MANCE
Plus
GAGE v SHLAK
RSP v HOMICIDE
COLON v AJ
BLAKE v ZAYNE
EFFY v WEBB
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/pS3gukodrK#GCWHomecoming Weekend
July 25/26 – 5PM
The Garden Pier – AC Boardwalk
More ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/nyFPlR4IoJ
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 16, 2020
– ICW No Holds Barred has announced Shlak vs. Jeff King for the Deathmatch Circus event. The card is scheduled for Friday, August 7 in Millville, New Jersey. You can view that announcement below.
FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT 🎪
GUNS DONT KILL PEOPLE
SHLAK vs JEFF KING
FRI 8/7- #NHB4 “Deathmatch Circus” 🎪 Millville NJ
Tickets – https://t.co/KAgGbe73Z9
Watch LIVE on the IWTV app by using the code ICWNHB for 5 Days FREE!
Art – @toms_customs pic.twitter.com/yigUNfLovc
— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) July 16, 2020
– NJPW1972 released an article with “Get your EVIL To Go: Five things you should know about Dick Togo.”
