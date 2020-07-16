wrestling / News

Various News: Mance Warner vs. Chris Dickinson Set for GCW Homecoming, ICW Announces Shlak vs. Jeff King, Things to Know About Dick Togo

July 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Game Changer Wrestling GCW

– GCW announced that Mance Warner will face Chris Dickinson at Homecoming Part 1 this month. The event is slated for July 25 at The Garden Pier – AC Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey. you can view that announcement below.

– ICW No Holds Barred has announced Shlak vs. Jeff King for the Deathmatch Circus event. The card is scheduled for Friday, August 7 in Millville, New Jersey. You can view that announcement below.

NJPW1972 released an article with “Get your EVIL To Go: Five things you should know about Dick Togo.”

