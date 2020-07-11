wrestling / News
Various News: 6-Man Scramble Set for GCW Homecoming, ROH Weekend TV Lineup, Former Wrestling Host Venue Demolished
– GCW announced a new matchup this week for Homecoming Pt. 2. It will be a 6-Man Scramble match featuring Zayne vs. Blake vs. TRE vs. Myron vs. Jordan vs. KTB. The matchup is set for July 26 at The Garden Pier on AC Boardwalk. You can view the announcement from GCW below.
Signed for Homecoming Pt 2:
ZAYNE
vs
BLAKE
vs
TRE
vs
MYRON
vs
JORDAN
vs
KTB
Tix on Sale NOW!
7/25 Tix:https://t.co/Ekd5UdcC4R
7/26 Tix:https://t.co/DHDbMVEjuz
GCW Homecoming Weekend
July 25/26 – 5PM
The Garden Pier on AC Boardwalk
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!
More ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HEQmaLuDS9
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 7, 2020
– Here is this weekend’s ROH TV lineup, which will showcase Vincent and the following matchups:
* The Kingdom (Matt Taven & TK O’Ryan & Vinny Marseglia) vs. KUSHIDA & Lio Rush & Jay White – Final Battle 2016
* Matt Taven vs. Vincent – Final Battle 2019
* Joe Hendry & Dalton Castle vs. Vincent & Bateman – ROH Free Enterprise
– The Palace of Auburn Hills, the former home of the Detroit Pistons, was demolished this week. The venue was previously host to such wrestling events as WWF Summerslam 1993, WCW World War 3 1997 & 1998, and Slammiversary 2009. You can check out some footage of the arena being demolished below.
Watch: The Palace of Auburn Hills imposion
The former home of the Pistons stands no more pic.twitter.com/aWuaKkEBqG
— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) July 11, 2020
