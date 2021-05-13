wrestling / News

Various News: GCW Homecoming Weekend Set for July, Kenny Omega Promotes Impact eBay Auctions for Charity

May 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
GCW Homecoming Weekend

– GCW has announced that its Homecoming Weekend is scheduled for July 24 and July 25. It will be held in Atlantic City, New Jersey and will air on FITE TV. More details will be announced later on. You can view the announcement below:

As noted, Impact Wrestling is selling some rare items, including signed turnbuckles, with proceeds being donated to the Arts Council. Impact Wrestling World champion and AEW World champion Kenny Omega promoted the charity effort on Twitter, which you can see below.

