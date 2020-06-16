Various News: GCW Announces New Matchups, Tim Donst vs. Eddy Only Set for July 4, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays Include Sandman and Ultimate Warrior

– GCW has announced two new matchups this week. First up, Tony Deppen will face Shane Mercer on June 20 at The WRLD on GCW Part 2. Next up, Lucky The Leprechaun (Lucky 13) has joined the upcoming GCW Backyard Wrestling 2 event that’s scheduled for July 4.

Indy Update Just Added TONY DEPPEN

vs

SHANE MERCER +

Gage v Webb

44OH v 2nd Gear

Effy v Kat

Blake v Myron

Zayne v Lloyd

Dickinson v Manders

Tre v Lee

KTB v AJ

more Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/zvnDD035eO The Wrld on GCW Pt. 2

Sat 6/20 – 5PM

Food & Beer on Site pic.twitter.com/3ihVywtgyE — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) June 15, 2020

Backyard Update Just Added LUCKY the LEPRECHAUN (Lucky 13) returns to the Yard on the 4th of July at Backyard Wrestling 2! Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/fTUN8zq7Uv GCW presents

Backyard Wrestling 2

4th of July – 4PM EST

Backyard USA pic.twitter.com/NYwLReGUPx — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) June 16, 2020

– Also, ICW has announced Tim Donst vs. Eddy Only at No Holds Barred Vol. 3. That event will be held in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 FIRST TIME EVER

TIM DONST vs EDDY ONLY Sat July 4th

Atlantic City NJ 🇺🇸⛓ No Holds Barred Vol 3! “Deathmatch Drive In” 🚗 TICKETShttps://t.co/KAgGbe73Z9 WATCH LIVE on the IWTV App by using the code ICWNHB for 5 days FREE! Art – @toms_customs pic.twitter.com/2zcDwxVqlm — ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) June 16, 2020

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays:

* Rezar of the Authors of Pain turns 26 years old.

* ECW legend The Sandman turns 57.

* Late WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior would’ve been 61 years old today.