Various News: GCW Announces New Matchups, Tim Donst vs. Eddy Only Set for July 4, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays Include Sandman and Ultimate Warrior
– GCW has announced two new matchups this week. First up, Tony Deppen will face Shane Mercer on June 20 at The WRLD on GCW Part 2. Next up, Lucky The Leprechaun (Lucky 13) has joined the upcoming GCW Backyard Wrestling 2 event that’s scheduled for July 4.
Indy Update
Just Added
TONY DEPPEN
vs
SHANE MERCER
+
Gage v Webb
44OH v 2nd Gear
Effy v Kat
Blake v Myron
Zayne v Lloyd
Dickinson v Manders
Tre v Lee
KTB v AJ
more
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/zvnDD035eO
The Wrld on GCW Pt. 2
Sat 6/20 – 5PM
Food & Beer on Site pic.twitter.com/3ihVywtgyE
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) June 15, 2020
Backyard Update
Just Added
LUCKY the LEPRECHAUN (Lucky 13) returns to the Yard on the 4th of July at Backyard Wrestling 2!
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/fTUN8zq7Uv
GCW presents
Backyard Wrestling 2
4th of July – 4PM EST
Backyard USA pic.twitter.com/NYwLReGUPx
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) June 16, 2020
– Also, ICW has announced Tim Donst vs. Eddy Only at No Holds Barred Vol. 3. That event will be held in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨
FIRST TIME EVER
TIM DONST vs EDDY ONLY
Sat July 4th
Atlantic City NJ 🇺🇸⛓
No Holds Barred Vol 3! “Deathmatch Drive In” 🚗
TICKETShttps://t.co/KAgGbe73Z9
WATCH LIVE on the IWTV App by using the code ICWNHB for 5 days FREE!
Art – @toms_customs pic.twitter.com/2zcDwxVqlm
— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) June 16, 2020
– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays:
* Rezar of the Authors of Pain turns 26 years old.
* ECW legend The Sandman turns 57.
* Late WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior would’ve been 61 years old today.
