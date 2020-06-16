wrestling / News

Various News: GCW Announces New Matchups, Tim Donst vs. Eddy Only Set for July 4, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays Include Sandman and Ultimate Warrior

June 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Game Changer Wrestling GCW

– GCW has announced two new matchups this week. First up, Tony Deppen will face Shane Mercer on June 20 at The WRLD on GCW Part 2. Next up, Lucky The Leprechaun (Lucky 13) has joined the upcoming GCW Backyard Wrestling 2 event that’s scheduled for July 4.

– Also, ICW has announced Tim Donst vs. Eddy Only at No Holds Barred Vol. 3. That event will be held in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays:

* Rezar of the Authors of Pain turns 26 years old.
* ECW legend The Sandman turns 57.
* Late WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior would’ve been 61 years old today.

