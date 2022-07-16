wrestling
Various News: GCW Returning to LA in September, Starrcast V Presents Ric Flair Moment of the Week
– Instinct Culture’s Denise Salcedo reports that GCW is going to return to Los Angeles later in September. The company announced at last night’s No Signal in the Hills 2 show that the company will be returning to Los Angeles on September 23.
No Signal in the Hills 2 was held last night at the Ukranian Cultural Center in Los Angeles.
GCW returns to Los Angeles on September 23rd.
— Denise 'Hollywood Superstar' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) July 16, 2022
– Starrcast V presented a Ric Flair Moment of the Week for Impact Wrestling. Ric Flair’s Last Match event is scheduled for July 31 and will stream live on FITE TV.
Check out the @RicFlairNatrBoy moment of the week presented by @StarrcastEvents!
Get Tickets: https://t.co/vLUSfXBwKy#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/gTYvoYvRwe
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 15, 2022
