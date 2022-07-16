Various News: GCW Returning to LA in September, Starrcast V Presents Ric Flair Moment of the Week

– Instinct Culture’s Denise Salcedo reports that GCW is going to return to Los Angeles later in September. The company announced at last night’s No Signal in the Hills 2 show that the company will be returning to Los Angeles on September 23.

No Signal in the Hills 2 was held last night at the Ukranian Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

GCW returns to Los Angeles on September 23rd. — Denise 'Hollywood Superstar' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) July 16, 2022

– Starrcast V presented a Ric Flair Moment of the Week for Impact Wrestling. Ric Flair’s Last Match event is scheduled for July 31 and will stream live on FITE TV.