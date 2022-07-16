wrestling

Various News: GCW Returning to LA in September, Starrcast V Presents Ric Flair Moment of the Week

July 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Instinct Culture’s Denise Salcedo reports that GCW is going to return to Los Angeles later in September. The company announced at last night’s No Signal in the Hills 2 show that the company will be returning to Los Angeles on September 23.

No Signal in the Hills 2 was held last night at the Ukranian Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

– Starrcast V presented a Ric Flair Moment of the Week for Impact Wrestling. Ric Flair’s Last Match event is scheduled for July 31 and will stream live on FITE TV.

