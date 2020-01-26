wrestling / News
Various News: George Kittle On His Pentagon Jr-Themed Celebration, Sasha Banks’ Greatest Moments, Nick Gage Comments On the Death of His Brother Justice Pain
– NFL player George Kittle spoke with Mercury News about his celebration for a first down that was inspired by Pentagon Jr. After the San Francisco 49er got the first down, he used Penta’s taunt of ‘cero miedo’.
He said: “Two years ago in New Orleans, I went to Wrestlemania, and watched him wrestle six different times at a bunch of different shows. Just like his swagger in the ring and his confidence. Just kind of stuck with me.”
Pentagon Jr also found out about it:
Hey! @gkittle46 🔥
CERO MIEDO 👌👇 @PENTAELZEROM 🔥@49ers | #GoNiners #SuperBowlLIV pic.twitter.com/VklCswntwh
— Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) January 23, 2020
– WWE has posted a video looking at Sasha Banks’ greatest moments.
– At Friday night’s GCW show, Nick Gage spoke to the crowd about the death of his brother, Chris Wilson, who competed as Justice Pain. Rickey Shane Page then interrupted the promo to attack Gage.
Wow. @RickeyShanePage interrupts Nick Gage talking about his brother passing away today to attack him from behind. #GCWHonest pic.twitter.com/Vy8XDVMHrw
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 25, 2020
