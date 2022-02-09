wrestling / News

Various News: Goldberg and the APA Join This Week’s The Bump, Control Center for AEW Dynamite, Lineup For MLW Fusion Return

February 9, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– This week’s episode of The Bump features Goldberg, Ron Simmons and JBL.

– AEW has released a new ‘Control Center’ with Tony Schiavone looking at tonight’s AEW Dynamite:

– The lineup for tonight’s MLW Fusion return includes:

* Falls Count Anywhere: Hammerstone vs. Pagano
* King Muertes vs. Richard Holliday
* EJ Nduka vs. Ikuro Kwon

