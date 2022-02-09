wrestling / News
Various News: Goldberg and the APA Join This Week’s The Bump, Control Center for AEW Dynamite, Lineup For MLW Fusion Return
February 9, 2022 | Posted by
– This week’s episode of The Bump features Goldberg, Ron Simmons and JBL.
– AEW has released a new ‘Control Center’ with Tony Schiavone looking at tonight’s AEW Dynamite:
– The lineup for tonight’s MLW Fusion return includes:
* Falls Count Anywhere: Hammerstone vs. Pagano
* King Muertes vs. Richard Holliday
* EJ Nduka vs. Ikuro Kwon
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Wants New ‘Major Attraction’ Match At WrestleMania 38 After Shane McMahon’s Exit
- Note On Randy Orton’s ‘Verbal Cue’ To Shane McMahon Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble
- AEW Talents Speculating On Who Mystery Arrival Will Be, Note On Who It Won’t Be
- Nia Jax Says She Didn’t Keep Her Job Because of The Rock, Says Her Family Didn’t Have Her Back