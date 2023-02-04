– WrestleCon has announced some more big names coming to this year’s convention in Los Angeles. WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will be attending the event and taking part in a meet and greet. Tickets are also now available for the Goldberg and The Young Bucks’ meet and greet.

AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo has also been announced for the event. He will be in action at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow that’s scheduled for Thursday, March 30 at the Globe Theatre.

– Also, here is the updated event schedule for WrestleCon 2023, taking place in Los Angeles during WrestleMania Week:

* Thursday, March 30:

4:00 pm – March Hitchcock Memorial Supershow

8:00 pm – NJPW

* Friday, March 31

12:00 pm – Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling

4:00 pm – Prestige Wrestling

Next talent announcement for the WrestleCon Supershow! Tickets available on our website! pic.twitter.com/4EmSZNjXco — WrestleCon – LA March 30-April 2 2023 (@wrestlecon) February 2, 2023

Meet and greet tix for Young Bucks and Goldberg on sale now! You can also purchase them on site at the convention with cash. pic.twitter.com/jMKVjv5W8e — WrestleCon – LA March 30-April 2 2023 (@wrestlecon) February 3, 2023

– MLW returns to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia tonight for MLW SuperFight ’23. This will also mark the debut of the MLW Underground REELZ taping. MLW will also be taping material for Fusion as well for tonight’s card. Here’s the lineup:

* MLW Championship: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

* Dumpster Match: Micro Man vs. Real1 vs. Mance Warner vs. mystery competitor

* Lio Rush vs. Davey Richards

* The Samoan SWAT Team vs. The Mane Event

* DRAGONGATE Open the Twin Gate Championship Match: Big Boss Shimizu & Kzy vs. The FBI

* MLW Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Billie Starkz

* Hardcore Match: Rickey Shane Page vs. 1 Called Manders

* John Hennigan w/ Cesar Duran vs. Willie Mack

* Calvin Tankman vs. Akira

* MLW Middleweight Championship Match: Lince Dorado (c) vs. Delirious

* No Ropes Catch Wrestling Match: Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane with the Bomaye Fight Club

* B3cca debuts vs. Delmi Exo

* Sam Adonis vs. La Estrella