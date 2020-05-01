Various News: Grado Takes A Shot At Robert Stone, Michael Elgin Tweets Support For Big Japan Pro Wrestling

– Knowing that Robert Stone is working for WWE and can’t do anything about it, Grado jokingly took a shot at him on Twitter.

He wrote: “Just to let you all know @RobertStoneWWE is an absolute wank and it’s great because he can’t reply to this as I’ve called him a wank in a tweet and he works for the McMahons (fuck knows how either). Troops it’s just banter.. i actually do like him he’s just a pain in the arse and i trained him and gave him a lot of advice in TNA so don’t go burying him I don’t want him to cry.”

– In a post on Twitter, Michael Elgin expressed his support for Big Japan Pro Wrestling, which is currently running a crowdfunding campaign to stay in business.

Elgin wrote: “I got to work with Big Japan. They are a truly amazing company, they have been impacted greatly by this pandemic. If you’re able to, please make a contribution.“