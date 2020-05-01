wrestling / News
Various News: Grado Takes A Shot At Robert Stone, Michael Elgin Tweets Support For Big Japan Pro Wrestling
– Knowing that Robert Stone is working for WWE and can’t do anything about it, Grado jokingly took a shot at him on Twitter.
He wrote: “Just to let you all know @RobertStoneWWE is an absolute wank and it’s great because he can’t reply to this as I’ve called him a wank in a tweet and he works for the McMahons (fuck knows how either). Troops it’s just banter.. i actually do like him he’s just a pain in the arse and i trained him and gave him a lot of advice in TNA so don’t go burying him I don’t want him to cry.”
Just to let you all know @RobertStoneWWE is an absolute wank and it’s great because he can’t reply to this as I’ve called him a wank in a tweet and he works for the McMahons (fuck knows how either)
— GRADO (@gradowrestling) May 1, 2020
troops it’s just banter.. i actually do like him he’s just a pain in the arse and i trained him and gave him a lot of advice in TNA so don’t go burying him I don’t want him to cry
— GRADO (@gradowrestling) May 1, 2020
– In a post on Twitter, Michael Elgin expressed his support for Big Japan Pro Wrestling, which is currently running a crowdfunding campaign to stay in business.
Elgin wrote: “I got to work with Big Japan. They are a truly amazing company, they have been impacted greatly by this pandemic. If you’re able to, please make a contribution.“
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson Says Andre The Giant Was The Only True Giant in Wrestling, Recalls Wrestling Him and Drinking With Him
- CM Punk Reacts to Dark Side of the Ring Episode, Jim Cornette Slams John Stossel
- Jon Moxley on Being Heartbroken For Released WWE Superstars, His Line Being Used at WrestleMania 36
- Hugo Savinovich Says He Would’ve Had CM Punk Destroy the Dreams of Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36