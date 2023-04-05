wrestling
Various News: Grayson Waller Shows Off Welts On His Back, NXT Video Highlights, XFL Pre-Game Code
– In a post on Twitter, Grayson Waller shared a photo of the welts on his back from his match with Johnny Gargano at NXT Stand and Deliver. He did not appear on last night’s episode of the show.
– Tickets for the XFL Championship game on May 13 in San Antonio go on sale tomorrow. There is a pre-sale happening right now with the code XFLFAN. You can get tickets here.
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT:
