Various News: Great Spot From Will Ospreay and Kota Ibushi, Names Set For Fight Forever Wrestling Events, Cody and Brandi Tell All In Story

December 15, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Will Ospreay Surprised

– A clip of Kota Ibushi hitting a top rope hurricanrana on Will Ospreay, only for the latter to land on his feet, has been making the rounds on Twitter after NJPW Road to Tokyo Dome this morning. The two will meet at WrestleKingdom 13 next month.

– Speaking of Ospreay, he and PAC will appear for Fight Forever Wrestling in 2019.

– During a recent live show with Inside the Ropes, Cody and Brandi Rhodes told a story about the night before All In and how it almost caused issues.

