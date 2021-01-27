wrestling / News

Various News: Guests For Sunday’s Episode of The Bump, MJF Says He’s Not On Facebook, Matt Hardy AEW Figure Revealed Today

January 27, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE The Bump Goldberg

– It was announced on today’s episode of the Bump that Sunday’s pre-Royal Rumble edition of the show will include guests Goldberg, Hulk Hogan, Daniel Bryan and Sam Gradwell. Meanwhile, Steve Austin will appear on next Wednesday’s episode. You can find today’s episode here.

– In a post on Twitter, MJF reminded fans, for the 1000th time, that he’s not on Facebook.

– Meanwhile, Matt Hardy said that his first AEW action figure will be revealed later today.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Matt Hardy, MJF, The Bump, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading