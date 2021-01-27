wrestling / News
Various News: Guests For Sunday’s Episode of The Bump, MJF Says He’s Not On Facebook, Matt Hardy AEW Figure Revealed Today
– It was announced on today’s episode of the Bump that Sunday’s pre-Royal Rumble edition of the show will include guests Goldberg, Hulk Hogan, Daniel Bryan and Sam Gradwell. Meanwhile, Steve Austin will appear on next Wednesday’s episode. You can find today’s episode here.
– In a post on Twitter, MJF reminded fans, for the 1000th time, that he’s not on Facebook.
– Meanwhile, Matt Hardy said that his first AEW action figure will be revealed later today.
