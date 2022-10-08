wrestling / News
Various News: Gunther Denies Tapping Out on WWE SmackDown, Tonight’s NJPW Strong Lineup
October 8, 2022 | Posted by
– Despite the controversy for his Intercontinental title defense against Sheamus last night on WWE SmackDown, reigning champion Gunther is claiming he didn’t tap out, writing, “Obviously, no!” Meanwhile, Sheamus posted a video of fans saying Gunther tapped out.
Obviously, no! https://t.co/ipQzaAOMBA
— GUNTHER (@Gunther_AUT) October 8, 2022
Hear the people speak. #worcesterscrewjob pic.twitter.com/dfyJK9b7kx
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) October 8, 2022
– NJPW has announced the following lineup for tonight’s NJPW Strong episode, airing at 8:00 pm ET on NJPW World and FITE TV:
* Homicide & Wheeler Yuta vs. Jay White & Karl Anderson
* Ren Narita vs Juice Robinson
* Shota Umino vs QT Marshall
More Trending Stories
- RAW Star Backstage For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- More On Creative Plans For Tonight’s Smackdown, Note On Pitch Made For New Wrestlers (SPOILERS)
- More On Aftermath Of Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo Fight at AEW Dynamite
- Note On Why AEW Booked A Mask vs. Career Match For Andrade El Idolo