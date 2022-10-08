wrestling / News

Various News: Gunther Denies Tapping Out on WWE SmackDown, Tonight’s NJPW Strong Lineup

October 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Gunther Sheamus 10.5.22 Image Credit: WWE

– Despite the controversy for his Intercontinental title defense against Sheamus last night on WWE SmackDown, reigning champion Gunther is claiming he didn’t tap out, writing, “Obviously, no!” Meanwhile, Sheamus posted a video of fans saying Gunther tapped out.

– NJPW has announced the following lineup for tonight’s NJPW Strong episode, airing at 8:00 pm ET on NJPW World and FITE TV:

* Homicide & Wheeler Yuta vs. Jay White & Karl Anderson
* Ren Narita vs Juice Robinson
* Shota Umino vs QT Marshall

