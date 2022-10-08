– Despite the controversy for his Intercontinental title defense against Sheamus last night on WWE SmackDown, reigning champion Gunther is claiming he didn’t tap out, writing, “Obviously, no!” Meanwhile, Sheamus posted a video of fans saying Gunther tapped out.

– NJPW has announced the following lineup for tonight’s NJPW Strong episode, airing at 8:00 pm ET on NJPW World and FITE TV:

* Homicide & Wheeler Yuta vs. Jay White & Karl Anderson

* Ren Narita vs Juice Robinson

* Shota Umino vs QT Marshall