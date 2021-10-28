Various News: Hangman Page On His Surprise Attack On AEW Dynamite, Referee To Appear On Wheel of Fortune, WWE NXT UK Lineup

– On last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Hangman Page surprised The Elite by dressing as the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man to go with their Ghostbusters outfit, then attacking them. In a post on Twitter, he commented on his successful ruse.

He wrote: “Trick or treat, bitch.

Meanwhile, The Young Bucks called Hangman “stupid” and said they hated Halloween now.

trick or treat bitch https://t.co/2DJN7SRqL9 — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) October 28, 2021

– PWInsider reports that referee Mike ‘Mongoose’ Coughlin, who previously worked for Ring of Honor (where he was also the Boston promoter once), Championship Wrestling from Hollywood (where he worked as a producer), will appear on Wheel of Fortune tonight on CBS. Coughlin currently works for Disney and is also producing California’s Raise the Bar Wrestling. You can find information on where it’s airing here.

– Today’s episode of WWE NXT UK on the WWE Network and Peacock will include the following matches:

* Tyler Bate vs. Noam Dar

* Rohan Raja vs. Mark Coffey

* Amale in action