Various News: Hangman Page On Winning Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Match of the Year, Evil Uno Thanks Page, Free WWE Match From January 2020

– In a post on Instagram, Hangman Page shared a photo of himself with the Pro Wrestling Illustrated award for Match of the Year 2020. He won the award for being part of a match with Kenny Omega against the Young Bucks at AEW Revolution last February.

He wrote: “Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Match of the Year for 2020. The weeks and months surrounding this match took so much out of me. I shared with you very real parts of my life, things I’d never dared to say out loud. In some ways it was deeply cathartic. But I left a piece of my soul with you in Chicago. Thank you for taking care of it.”

– Speaking of Hangman Page, Evil Uno sent him a thank you note on Twitter.

Thank you for being a friend, Hangman. pic.twitter.com/q37BfRJ2Ul — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) January 14, 2021

– WWE has released a free match from RAW on January 13, 2020, in which Drew McIntyre faced AJ Styles and Randy Orton in a triple threat match.