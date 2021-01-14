wrestling / News

Various News: Hangman Page On Winning Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Match of the Year, Evil Uno Thanks Page, Free WWE Match From January 2020

January 14, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Hangman Page Kenny Omega AEW Revolution

– In a post on Instagram, Hangman Page shared a photo of himself with the Pro Wrestling Illustrated award for Match of the Year 2020. He won the award for being part of a match with Kenny Omega against the Young Bucks at AEW Revolution last February.

He wrote: “Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Match of the Year for 2020. The weeks and months surrounding this match took so much out of me. I shared with you very real parts of my life, things I’d never dared to say out loud. In some ways it was deeply cathartic. But I left a piece of my soul with you in Chicago. Thank you for taking care of it.

– Speaking of Hangman Page, Evil Uno sent him a thank you note on Twitter.

– WWE has released a free match from RAW on January 13, 2020, in which Drew McIntyre faced AJ Styles and Randy Orton in a triple threat match.

Evil Uno, Hangman Page, WWE

