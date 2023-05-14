wrestling / News

Various News: Hangman Page Teases Wearing An Eyepatch, Clip From Latest WWE Most Wanted Treasures, Top 10 Smackdown Moments

May 13, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Hangman Page AEW Revolution Image Credit: AEW

– Hangman Page is set to wrestle Big Bill at tonight’s AEW House Rules shirt, and he teased wearing an eyepatch on his Instagram story. Page was written off TV after being attacked with a screwdriver by the Blackpool Combat Club.

– A&E has shared a clip from tomorrow’s episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures.

– WWE has also shared a clip looking at the top ten moments from Smackdown:

