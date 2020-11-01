Various News: Heath Gives Update On His Health, Clip From Talking Smack, Danhausen Shows Off Favorite Halloween Costumes

In a post on Instagram, Heath gave an update on his health after he suffered an injury at Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory last week.

He wrote: “This is the moment I knew I was screwed. After two doctors telling me that my injury was a severe inguinal hernia, I made an appointment with a hernia specialist.

OFFICIAL DIAGNOSIS: partially torn abductor muscle (from the bone) and a slight tear in my groin.

RECOVERY: luckily no surgery, just gotta suck it up and deal with the pain for a while. Lots of rest, ice, physical therapy (I’m coming for you @nmotion_pr #recovery #badluck #rebuild #hurting #outfornow #butnotforever

– WWE has posted a clip from Talking Smack going over the relationship between Aalyah Mysterio and Murphy. You can find our full report here.

– Danhausen posted a series of messages to Twitter showcasing his favorite Halloween costumes over the years.

Danhausen will be going through his favorite Halloweenhausen costumes. First Danhausen as @KaneWWE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4qOOPPDnNh — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) October 31, 2020