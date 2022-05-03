wrestling / News

Various News: Heels & Young Rock First Seasons on Home Video, Upcoming GCW Show Notes

May 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Young Rock - Season 2 Image Credit: Hiram Garcia/NBC

Young Rock: Season 1 is now available on Blu-ray and DVD, along with the first season of Heels.

– GCW announced that tickets will go on sale for the promotion’s return to New York City on Friday, May 6. The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 18 at the Melrose Ballroom.

Also for GCW, the company will have its MANiAC event on May 21 in Los Angeles, California at the Ukrainian Cultural Center. Here’s the current lineup:

* Bandido vs. Nick Wayne
* Kevin Blackwood vs. Blake Christian
* Joey Janela vs. Drew Parker
* Lufisto vs. Dark Sheik

