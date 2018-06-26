Quantcast

 

Various News: Hideo Itami Appearing For Pro Wrestling Noah, PCO Crushes a Cow Femoral Bone

June 26, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hideo Itami 205 Live

– Hideo Itami is set to appear for Pro Wrestling NOAH at the company’s September show in a match against Naomichi Marufuji. The company announced the news on Tuesday, noting that the appearance is celebrating Marufuji’s twentieth anniversary in the industry:

– Here is video of Pierre-Carl Oulette showing off his…interesting methods of training by crushing watermelons and the femural bone of a cow:

