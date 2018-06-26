wrestling / News
Various News: Hideo Itami Appearing For Pro Wrestling Noah, PCO Crushes a Cow Femoral Bone
– Hideo Itami is set to appear for Pro Wrestling NOAH at the company’s September show in a match against Naomichi Marufuji. The company announced the news on Tuesday, noting that the appearance is celebrating Marufuji’s twentieth anniversary in the industry:
【9.1両国国技館大会 丸藤正道VSヒデオ・イタミ決定！】会場の生の声をいち早くお届け！ #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/ObGOYIvEkJ
— プロレスリング・ノア (@noah_ghc) June 26, 2018
– Here is video of Pierre-Carl Oulette showing off his…interesting methods of training by crushing watermelons and the femural bone of a cow:
Can *PCO breaks the femoral bone of a beef ? Sponsored by Butchery Bernard. Good luck to all PCO opponents – Destro @GCWrestling_ @beyondwrestling @SCITournament @BCWwrestling @airofficial @C4Wrestling @IWSHardcore @WeAreGloryPro @LWMaine @VAWrestling @BLabelPro @WorldClassRev pic.twitter.com/9dMGdcS9NZ
— PCO (@PCOQuebecer) June 26, 2018