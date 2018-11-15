wrestling / News
Various News: Hideo Itami Says He’s Still Breathing, NXT Live Event Set For Friday, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays
– Hideo Itami posted the following on Twitter following last night’s WWE 205 Live…
I am still breathing pic.twitter.com/tepXlXn0s0
— Hideo Itami / 伊丹英雄 (@HideoItami) November 15, 2018
– NXT runs in Visalia, California at Visalia Convention Center on Friday with the following advertised talent: Velveteen Dream, Tommaso Ciampa, War Raiders, Ricochet, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kairi Sane, Aleister Black, and EC3.
– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…
* WWE’s Tegan Nox (24)
* Dragon Gate’s Cima (41)