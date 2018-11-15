Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Hideo Itami Says He’s Still Breathing, NXT Live Event Set For Friday, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

November 15, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Hideo Itami WWE 205 Live 6518

– Hideo Itami posted the following on Twitter following last night’s WWE 205 Live…

– NXT runs in Visalia, California at Visalia Convention Center on Friday with the following advertised talent: Velveteen Dream, Tommaso Ciampa, War Raiders, Ricochet, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kairi Sane, Aleister Black, and EC3.

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* WWE’s Tegan Nox (24)
* Dragon Gate’s Cima (41)

article topics :

Hideo Itami, NXT, WWE, WWE 205 Live, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading