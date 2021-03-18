Various News: Highlights for This Week’s AEW Dynamite, Evil Uno & Stu Grayson Join AEW Unrestricted, Latest Episode of Lacey Evans’ American Brain & Brawn

– AEW released the following highlights for last night’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite:

– Evil Uno and Stu Grayson are the guests on this week’s AEW Unrestricted. Here’s a full description:

Founding Dark Order members, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson, disclose what they knew and when about the arrival of The Exalted One (aka Mr. Brodie Lee) to AEW Dynamite. They talk about their new de facto leader, -1 Brodie Lee Junior, Anna Jay’s injury, adding John Silver and Alex Reynolds as recruitment specialists to the Dark Order, the faction’s future, and why Colt Cabana is #8. They also speak to their relationship with the Young Bucks, being among the first talent signed to AEW, riding out the early months of the pandemic in their native Canada, missing Mr. Brodie Lee’s AEW Dynamite debut, and why #6 is perfect for Hangman Adam Page if X-Pac doesn’t accept the Dark Order’s recruitment offer! Plus, a physics and anatomy lesson from Stu, a rundown of Evil Uno’s favorite masks, and the true story about Nintendo and the Super Smash Brothers!