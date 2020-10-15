wrestling / News
Various News: Highlights From AEW Dynamite, Card For AAW Alive, Latest ROH Week by Week
October 15, 2020 | Posted by
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.
– AAW will hold their event Alive on October 29 at 115 Bourbon Street in Merrionette Park, Illinois. It will stream on FITE for $12.99 at 8 PM ET. Here’s the lineup:
* AAW Heavyweight Champion Mance Warner & Jake Something vs. AAW Heritage Champion Hakim Zane & Karam
* AAW Tag Team Championship Match: Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. Flip Bros (Air Wolf & Angel Dorado)
* Matt Justice vs. Jake Crist
* Also appearing: ACH, Fred Yehi, Manders, Trey Miguel, and others
– Here is the latest edition of ROH Week by Week:
