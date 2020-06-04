wrestling / News
Various News: Highlights From AEW Dynamite Last Night, PROGRESS Wrestling To Host Watch Party, Rocky Romero Continues Language Lessons
June 4, 2020
– AEW has released the following highlights from last night’s episode of Dynamite. You can find our full report here.
– PROGRESS Wrestling announced that they will hold a watch party for Chapter 90 on June 27 at 7:30 PM.
📅 #SaveTheDate
WATCH PARTY // Chapter 90
Sat 27th June // 7.30pm
FREE on YouTube
All welcome // DBAD in the chat
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) June 4, 2020
– Rocky Romero has a new video in which he continues his language lessons.
