wrestling / News

Various News: Highlights From AEW Dynamite Last Night, PROGRESS Wrestling To Host Watch Party, Rocky Romero Continues Language Lessons

June 4, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cody AEW Dynamite

– AEW has released the following highlights from last night’s episode of Dynamite. You can find our full report here.

– PROGRESS Wrestling announced that they will hold a watch party for Chapter 90 on June 27 at 7:30 PM.

– Rocky Romero has a new video in which he continues his language lessons.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, PROGRESS, Rocky Romero, Joseph Lee

Spotlight

More Stories

loading