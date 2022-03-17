wrestling / News

Various News: Highlights From AEW Dynamite, Lineup For Tonight’s MLW Fusion, Details For Latest NJPW on AXS TV

March 17, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– AEW has posted the following highlights from last night’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite:

– The lineup for tonight’s MLW Fusion includes:

* Rok-C vs. Miranda Gordy
* Buddy Matthews vs. TJP
* Updates on the Von Erichs and EJ Nduka

– This week’s New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS TV includes an IWGP US Heavyweight Championship match from the Golden Series tour in Hokkaido, with SANADA vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi.

