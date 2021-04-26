Various News: Highlights From Impact Rebellion Last Night, Synopsis For Next WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, Preview For Tonight’s Miz & Mrs

– Last night saw Impact Wrestling hold their latest PPV, Rebellion, where AEW World Champion Kenny Omega defeated Impact World Champion Rich Swann to win Swann’s title. Here are highlights:

– Here’s a synopsis for tonight’s episode of Miz & Mrs on the USA Network: “Mike wants the family to join a country club, while newly retired George tries to find a new hobby.”

– WWE will air a new episode of Most Wanted Treasures on A&E next week at 10 PM ET, following a Biography about Macho Man Randy Savage.

Here’s a synopsis: Jerry “The King” Lawler hunts all over the country for items related to his infamous match with Andy Kaufman; with his debut robe and crown on the wish list, “The King” must decide if WWE is worthy of obtaining his royal wardrobe.