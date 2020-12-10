Various News: Highlights From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, Lineup For Today’s NXT UK, Previews For Miz & Mrs and Total Bellas

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite:

– Here’s a synopsis for tonight’s episode of Miz & Mrs on the USA Network: “Mike and Maryse set out to prove to their friends and themselves that they’re still fun.”

And here’s one for tonight’s episode of Total Bellas on E!: “The “babymoon” in Flagstaff, Ariz., comes to an end; Brie and Nicole disagree with their mum about who should be invited to their baby shower.”

– Today’s episode of NXT UK on the WWE Network features:

* WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin’s Open Challenge.

* Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions.