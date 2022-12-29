wrestling / News
Various News: Highlights From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, MLW Fusion Preview, NJPW on AXS
December 29, 2022 | Posted by
– Here are highlights from last night’s AEW Dynamite – New Year’s Smash. You can find our report here.
– Tonight’s MLW Fusion will be a look at the best of 2022.
– Tonight’s New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS TV will focus on Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada.
‘Bullet Club leader Jay White challenges Kauzchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in their first singles match in over three years.‘
