Various News: Highlights From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, Stan Hansen vs. Vader Added To NJPW World, WWE Stock Update

May 7, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Chris Jericho

– AEW has released the following highlights from last night’s episode of Dynamite. You can find our full report here.

– A 1990 match between Stan Hansen and Vader has been added to NJPW World, with English commentary for the first time ever. You can find it here.

– WWE stock opened at $43.97 per share this morning.

