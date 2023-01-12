wrestling / News

Various News: Highlights From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, This Week’s NJPW on AXS TV, Lineup For Today’s WWE Main Event

January 12, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Adam Cole AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles:

– Today’s episode of WWE Main Event on Hulu features the following:

* Akira Tozawa vs. Odyssey Jones
* Mustafa Ali vs. Von Wagner

– Tonight’s episode of NJPW on AXS TV will feature Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega from NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, NJPW on AXS TV, WWE Main Event, Joseph Lee

Spotlight

More Stories

loading