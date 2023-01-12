wrestling / News
Various News: Highlights From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, This Week’s NJPW on AXS TV, Lineup For Today’s WWE Main Event
January 12, 2023 | Posted by
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles:
– Today’s episode of WWE Main Event on Hulu features the following:
* Akira Tozawa vs. Odyssey Jones
* Mustafa Ali vs. Von Wagner
– Tonight’s episode of NJPW on AXS TV will feature Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega from NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Legends Slated for WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Show
- More Backstage Details on Rumors of WWE Sale to Saudi Arabia PIF, Talents’ Reactions to Rumors
- Backstage Update On Uncertainty Among Talent At Last Night’s WWE NXT Taping
- Eric Bischoff On WWE’s Potential Sale Changing Wrestling, If WWE Could Go Private