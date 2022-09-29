wrestling / News

Various News: Highlights From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, WWE Looks At Top Goldberg Returns, AEW Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

September 29, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chris Jericho AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– AEW has posted the following highlights from last night’s AEW Dynamite to Youtube.

– WWE has posted a video look at the top ten returns of Goldberg:

– Finally, AEW shared a photo of several wrestlers for its celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, including the Lucha Bros, Ortiz, Rush and more.

