Various News: Highlights From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, WWE Looks At Top Goldberg Returns, AEW Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
– AEW has posted the following highlights from last night’s AEW Dynamite to Youtube.
– WWE has posted a video look at the top ten returns of Goldberg:
– Finally, AEW shared a photo of several wrestlers for its celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, including the Lucha Bros, Ortiz, Rush and more.
#AEW celebrates #HispanicHeritageMonth! pic.twitter.com/Y5mG9PAyR3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 29, 2022
